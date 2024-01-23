Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.45. 320,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

