Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

