NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $596.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $178.18 and a 1 year high of $603.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 42,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.