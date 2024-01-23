Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.27. 224,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 389,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -303.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.