Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

