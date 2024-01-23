Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adyen and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 5 3 0 2.38 Nutanix 0 2 11 0 2.85

Profitability

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $51.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Adyen.

This table compares Adyen and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -9.33% N/A -4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adyen and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $1.94 billion 7.00 -$254.56 million ($0.79) -70.89

Adyen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats Adyen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Management that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade network file system and server message block files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; and Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. Nutanix, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

