Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

