Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after buying an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

