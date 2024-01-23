Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

