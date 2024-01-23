Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,804 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $109,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

