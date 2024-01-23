Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $167.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,121,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 218,330 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $167,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 6,221,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,581,494. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.