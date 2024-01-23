Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 150,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 951,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
