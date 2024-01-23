Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 150,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 951,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.