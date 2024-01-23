NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 474 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

