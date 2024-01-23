NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,841,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,400,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

