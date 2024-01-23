NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $140.67. 534,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

