NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE NEU opened at $596.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $334.36 and a 1-year high of $599.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.43 and a 200-day moving average of $489.54. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 31.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

