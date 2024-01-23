Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.96. 560,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $156.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

