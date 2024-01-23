Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $127.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

