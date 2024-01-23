Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.34. 323,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,980. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

