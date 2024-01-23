Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 912,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,743. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

