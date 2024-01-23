Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,856. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

