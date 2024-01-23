Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $208,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

BMY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,584,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,814. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

