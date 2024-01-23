NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Position Trimmed by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,436 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.13% of NETSTREIT worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 630.82%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

