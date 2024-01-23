Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.48 on Tuesday, reaching $492.19. 13,604,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.35 and its 200-day moving average is $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.