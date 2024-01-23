Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,563. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.35 and a 200-day moving average of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

