Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 74.6% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.62. 5,522,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,472. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

