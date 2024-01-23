Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $932.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,908,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

