Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.79. Nayax shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million and a PE ratio of -37.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Nayax by 353.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.