Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,625.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00131443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

