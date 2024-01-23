Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

