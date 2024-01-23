Nano 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.13 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002697 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $140.51 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00164542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.84 or 0.00577511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00381765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00181227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

