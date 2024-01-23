Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE NBR opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $743.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

