M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $159.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

