Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 33 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.70. 773,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $443.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.