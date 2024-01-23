Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 10,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,990. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

