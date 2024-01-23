Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $1,443,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,971. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.