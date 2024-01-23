Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases Shares of 25,914 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 17,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,044,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 356,385 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 117,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 15,761,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,626,818. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

