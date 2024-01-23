Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 34,409 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. 6,798,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

