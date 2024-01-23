Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 11,077 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. 2,778,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,717. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

