Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,449. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.19. The company had a trading volume of 202,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,284. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $164.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

