Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,449. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Trading Up 0.1 %
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.