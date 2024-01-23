Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $775,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 329,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

