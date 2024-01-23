Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of MYR Group worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.80. 182,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,223. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

