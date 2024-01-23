Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

