Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $125.79. 1,553,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.