Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 69,613 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,613 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

