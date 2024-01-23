Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cinemark makes up 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.32% of Cinemark worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,297. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

