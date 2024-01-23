Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $64.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,117,760,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,400,013 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,117,652,572.8400393 with 1,039,202,843.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.03660421 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $47,054,725.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

