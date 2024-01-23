Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.