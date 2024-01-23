MGO One Seven LLC Sells 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $444.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.03 and its 200-day moving average is $444.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.