MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,695,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,591,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

